363 WiFi routers found to be at risk of serious cyber-attack

The Office of Cyber-Security & Information Assurance (OCSIA) has been made aware of at least 363 Isle of Man-based Draytek Vigor routers that are highly-vulnerable to a serious cyber-attack.

These routers are connected to Manx IP addresses and if left unpatched, could allow cyber criminals to gain complete access to user devices and networks.

Routers are the devices that provide the internet connection in homes and small offices either by connecting to your computer or providing the Wi-Fi.

OCSIA is urging Island residents who use Draytek Vigor routers to check their device and update it with the latest firmware patch as soon as possible. Instructions for this can be found on the OCSIA website.

The Draytek Vigor routers, which are being used by both residents and businesses, are currently vulnerable to being hacked. This means they could be used for malicious purposes such as stealing personal information, disrupting online services, or redirecting users towards malicious websites.

To protect yourself and your devices, it is crucial that if you have a Draytek Vigor router the software is updated and the password changed as soon as possible. Not doing so will leave you vulnerable to attack and a potential compromise of your valuable data.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact OCSIA at cyber@gov.im or on +44 1624 685557.