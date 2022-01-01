Product Safety Notice Update– Glen Dimplex Home Appliances (GDHA) gas grills

The Office of Fair Trading would like to make consumers aware of an update to the safety warning for the use of gas grills on certain Belling, Stoves and New World gas range cookers (110, 100 and 90 models) manufactured by Glen Dimplex Home Appliances (GDHA) Limited.

Consumers should be aware that if the gas grill is used with the door closed there is a risk that dangerous levels of carbon monoxide can build up, posing a risk of serious injury or death to those within the immediate environment.

GDHA have launched a modification programme for products in scope of the safety issue.

Consumers must call 0800 110 5728 or email consumersupport@glendimplex.com to register for the free modification. In the meantime, consumers must only use the gas grill with the grill door open. If you no longer own the product, it is still important that you contact Glen Dimplex to enable them to trace the new owner.

Consumers are advised to check if their cooker is affected, and to take the recommend measures to reduce the risk of injury.