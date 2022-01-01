People asked to check toys are safe for children

The OFT is reiterating advice concerning the safety of toys.

People are being reminded to check toys are safe for children by looking at the safety standard symbols. They should be vigilant when wrapping Christmas presents and pay attention to any warnings or symbols.

Consumers are also asked to pay close attention to any age limits and to check they are suitable.

Symbol, from left: CE mark, UKCA mark, BSI Kitemark, Lion Mark and Age suitability

These familiar symbols indicate that products meet applicable EU or UK legislation or standards, whether the manufacturer is a member of the British Toy and Hobby Association (Lion Mark) and the age suitability of toys due to hazards such as small parts.

Consumers can be reassured that items with these symbols follow safety guidelines, and that the materials and manufacturing processes used are of the highest standard.

Care should be taken to avoid counterfeit toys, as these are frequently made without adhering to those strict safety standards.

Mr John Wannenburgh MHK, Chair of the OFT, said:

“We at the OFT are acutely aware of how difficult this Christmas may be financially for families. Nevertheless, consumers need to be vigilant when buying cheaper versions of well-known toys in case they are counterfeit and potentially unsafe. Checking for these symbols should help. Consumers should also be wary of toys that come with poorly written instructions, for example, including obvious typos. If the deal seems too good to be true, then it probably is.”

Consumers who have concerns about any products should contact the Office of Fair Trading on +44 1624 686500 or email iomfairtrading@gov.im.