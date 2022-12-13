MEDS re-opening as usual from tonight

The Manx Emergency Doctors Service (MEDS) will be re-opening on its usual hours from tonight (13 December 2022).

MEDS was forced to close for the past two nights from 12am – 8am due to unavailability of key staff, during which time an answerphone message signposted callers to alternative services that could help them, and Manx Care asked members of the public to consider whether the reason they were calling could wait until their GP opened in the morning, and if not, to make their way to the Emergency Department. The temporary closure impacted only a small number of people.

From this evening, MEDS will be operating as usual (6pm – 8am).

Members of the public are asked to continue to choose well based on their condition, and ensure they are aware of all options available to them. More information can be found on our signposting pages.

If you think that you have a life-threatening emergency, you should always call 999. This service operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

As always, the MEDS management team continues to work with other services to ensure safe continuity of patient care.