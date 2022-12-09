Financial Sanctions: Global Human Rights

This news release is issued to publicise the correction of 2 entries under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.

The Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/680) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for or involved in serious violations of human rights. The Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 [SI 2020/680] have effect in the Isle of Man by the Global Human Rights Sanctions (Isle of Man) Order [SI 2020/744].

On 13 December 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Corrections

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been corrected and are still subject to an asset freeze:

1. Kale KAYIHURA (Group ID: 15670)

Title: Mr DOB: 26/12/1955. POB: Kisoro District, Uganda Nationality: (1) Uganda (2) Rwanda Passport Number: DA024329 Address: Muyenga, Uganda. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0085 (UK Statement of Reasons): Kale KAYIHURA was the Inspector General of the Ugandan Police Force between 2005 and 2018. KAYIHURA is an involved person under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 because he is or has been responsible for activity that violates the right to life and the right not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. (Email address):kayihurakale1@gmail.com (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: [09/12/2022] 13/12/2022 Group ID: 15670.

2. Artur Rinatovich SHAMBAZOV (Group ID: 15680)

Name (non-Latin script): Артур Рінатович Шамбазов

Title: Captain DOB: 22/05/1985. a.k.a: (1) SHAMBAZOV, Artur, Rinatovich (non-Latin script: Артур Ринатович Шамбазов) (2) SHAMBAZOV, Artur, Rinatovych Nationality: Russia Address: (1) Evpatoria st, No.37, Mirnoye, Crimea, Ukraine. (2) Mate Zalki st 7K, Apt. 93, Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine. Position: FSB Officer Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):GHR0091 (UK Statement of Reasons):There are reasonable grounds to suspect Artur Rinatovich SHAMBAZOV, is an involved person under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 because has been responsible for violations of the right not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, in his role in the torture of Ukrainian political prisoner Oleksandr Kostenko, whilst an FSB officer in 2014-2015. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: [09/12/2022] 13/12/2022 Group ID: 15680.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Global Human Rights can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Global Human Rights and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.