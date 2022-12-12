MEDS closed from midnight to 8am until further notice

The Manx Emergency Doctors Service (MEDS) will be closing between midnight and 8am until further notice.

The decision to close the service between these hours has not been taken lightly, and is due to sickness within the MEDS team. There will be an answerphone message signposting callers, and the MEDS management team continues to work with other services to ensure safe continuity of patient care.

MEDS was also forced to close at short notice last night (11-12 December 2022) for the same reason, but it should be noted that any calls received last night would have been diverted to the hospital Switchboard. Contacts to the service during the night have been assessed, and these did not directly impact other services.

Going forward, during these times, if you believe that the reason you are calling MEDS cannot wait until when your GP opens in the morning, please make your way to the Emergency Department.

If you think that you have a life-threatening emergency, you should always call 999. This service operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Please consider whether you can get the help you need elsewhere – our signposting information can be found here.



Members of the public are also asked to consider the weather conditions (a Yellow Weather Warning is currently in place), and to follow Isle of Man Government advice regarding travel at this time.