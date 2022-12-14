MCALS Christmas pop-up and Foodbank locations across Manx Care sites this week

The Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) is holding a Christmas pop-up in the Noble’s Hospital foyer this week, where a Foodbank drop-off location will also be available.

The team will be getting festive and providing information about MCALS and the Friends and Family Test. They will be there on 14 December 2022 from 9:30am – 12:30pm, so please come along for a chat!

You will also be able to use this as an opportunity to donate to the Foodbank, who will have a drop-off location in Noble’s foyer at this time.

Foodbank drop-off locations are also available currently at the Southern Wellbeing Partnership (Thie Rosien, Port Erin), and from 12 December to 16 December at the Western Wellbeing Centre (Peel) and Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital entrance.

Isle of Man Foodbank helps to meet the needs of those who are struggling to put food on the table, by providing crisis support in the form of food parcels, action planning to help people get beyond crisis, and advice on cooking with minimal facilities.

The charity is placing donation boxes in Noble’s Hospital, Thie Rosien and Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital throughout December, to increase potential donations for those in need of support.

When you are thinking of things to donate to Foodbank, please consider whether they are long-life. Here are some ideas:

Food donations

Tinned meat or fish

Tinned stew, curry, sausages, meatballs, etc.

Chickpeas, lentils, etc.

Breakfast cereal and porridge oats

Tinned fruit

Rice pudding

Custard – instant, tinned or long-life cartons

Instant mashed potato

Instant pot meals (needing only a kettle to prepare)

Tea, coffee and sugar – small packs and jars are best

UHT milk

Fruit juice

Rice and noodles

Pasta sauce

Tomatoes and other vegetables – tinned or long-life cartons

Biscuits

Condiments and stock cubes

There are also a number of essential household supplies that would be very helpful to those in crisis:

Toiletries and household items

Toilet rolls

Toothpaste and toothbrush

Shampoo

Deodorant

Soap

Sanitary products

Nappies, wipes etc.

Washing powder

Thank you in advance for your help – Isle of Man Foodbank is always glad to receive your donations.