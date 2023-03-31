Community encouraged to keep well and warm

With cold weather currently affecting the Island, the public are being encouraged to keep well and warm.

Cold temperatures can affect the body’s ability to fight off illnesses, with older people and those with existing conditions particularly at risk.

People are encouraged to keep warm when at home and should not be afraid to put their heating on, with the added reminder to look out for vulnerable neighbours and family members who may be worried about energy costs.

Earlier this year, the Government directed Manx Utilities to freeze electricity prices until 31 March 2023, which means that the Isle of Man has one of the lowest domestic electricity prices in the British Isles this winter at 22 pence per unit.

Interim Director of Public Health, Professor Hugo Van Woerden, said:

‘Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, particularly for those who are elderly or have an existing health condition. It is important to keep warm and well over the cold periods and I would urge everyone to turn on the heating. If you’re worried about costs, try to heat the most used rooms, such as living room and bedroom, and close doors and windows to keep the heat in.’

Advice and support on staying warm and well over winter.

Warm spaces are also available across the Island to provide a welcoming, warm and safe place for people to come together and socialise, while helping to reduce energy costs at home.