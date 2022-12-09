Financial Sanctions: South Sudan

This news release is issued to publicise an amendment to 1 entry under the South Sudan Sanctions Regime.

The South Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/438) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in actions, policies or activities which threaten the peace, stability and security of South Sudan or undermine efforts to resolve the political crisis and armed conflicts in South Sudan. The South Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the South Sudan Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0476].

On 09 December 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Gordon Koang BIEL (Group ID: 15663)

Title: Mr a.k.a: (1) BIEL, Gordon, Koang, Char (2) CHAR, Koang, Biel (3) NYALUALGO, Koang Nationality: South Sudan Address: Koch, Unity State, South Sudan. Position: Koch County Commissioner Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SSU0010 (UK Statement of Reasons):Gordon Koang BIEL is the County Commissioner for Koch, Unity State in South Sudan. BIEL is an involved person under The South Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 for commanding government-aligned militias/groups to carry out attacks in southern Unity State between February and May 2022, mobilising them to rape, abduct and kill civilians, loot civilian and humanitarian properties, cause forceful displacement of civilians, and use civilians as forced labour. This was done in violation of international humanitarian law and the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS). (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15663.



Gatluak Nyang HOTH (Group ID: 15664)

Title: Mr a.k.a: NYANG, Gatluak Nationality: South Sudan Address: Mayendit, Unity State, South Sudan. Position: Mayendit County Commissioner Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SSU0011 (UK Statement of Reasons):Gatluak Nyang HOTH is the County Commissioner for Mayendit, Unity State in South Sudan. HOTH is an involved person under The South Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 for commanding government-aligned militias/groups to carry out attacks in southern Unity State between February and May 2022, mobilising them to rape, abduct and kill civilians, loot civilian and humanitarian properties, cause forceful displacement of civilians, and use civilians as forced labour. This was done in violation of international humanitarian law and the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS). (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15664.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of South Sudan can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to South Sudan and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.