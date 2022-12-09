Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 1 entry and correction of 3 entries to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 09 December 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Addition

The following entry has been added to the consolidated list and is now subject to an asset freeze:

Ramil Rakhmatulovich IBATULLIN (Group ID: 15659)

Name (non-Latin script): Рамиль Рахматулович ИБАТУЛЛИН Title: Colonel DOB: 20/10/1976. Nationality: Russia Address: 14 Kolymazhnyy Pereulok, Moscow, Russia, 119019. Position: Commander 90th Tank Division Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1681 (UK Statement of Reasons):Colonel Ramil Rakhmatulovich IBATULLIN is an involved person under the Russian (EU Exit) (Sanctions) regulations 2019. Colonel IBATULLIN is a member of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. He has held the position of Commander of the 90th Tank Division since Jul 21 and during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There are therefore reasonable grounds to suspect that Colonel IBATULLIN is an 'involved person' per regulation 6(2)(a)(i) by 'actively destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine' in that he works for the Government of Russia as a Colonel of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, thereby fulfilling regulation 6(4A)(i). (Phone number): +7 (495) 696-88-00 (Website):https://eng.mil.ru/en/index.htm (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15659.

Corrections

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been corrected and are still subject to an asset freeze:

Maxim Alexandrovich LOKTEV (Group ID: 15637)

Name (non-Latin script): Максим Александрович ЛОКТЕВ Title: Colonel DOB: 25/05/1979. Position: Military Commissar of Moscow Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1660 (UK Statement of Reasons):Colonel Maxim Alexandrovich LOKTEV currently holds the position of Military Commissar of Moscow. LOKTEV is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is or has engaged in policies or actions which destabilise Ukraine and undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. (Gender): Male Listed on: 30/11/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 30/11/2022 Last Updated: [30/11/2022] 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15637.



Igor Anatolievich YEGOROV (Group ID: 15636)

Name (non-Latin script): Игорь Анатольевич Егоров

DOB: 03/10/1968. POB: Rostov-on-Don, Russia a.k.a: EGOROV, Igor, Anatolievich Nationality: Russia Position: Military Commissar of Rostov Region Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1659 (UK Statement of Reasons):Igor Anatolievich YEGOROV is the Military Commissar of the Rostov region, Russian Federation. YEGOROV is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is or has engaged in policies or actions which destabilise Ukraine and undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. (Gender):Male Listed on: 30/11/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 30/11/2022 Last Updated: [30/11/2022] 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15636.



Denis Valentinovich MANTUROV (Group ID: 15645)

Name (non-Latin script): МАНТУРОВ Денис Валентинович

DOB: 23/03/1969 POB: Murmansk, Russia Passport Number: (1) 0221634 (2) 1787479 (3) 512584601 (4) 513699494 (5) 513962978 (6) 511787479 Passport Details: (1) Expiry: 04 Jun 2003 (2) Expiry: 07 May 2008 (3) Expiry: 07 May 2008 (4) Expiry: 07 May 2008 (5) Expiry: 27 Mar 2013 (6) - Address: BIG TISHINSKY PEREULOK, 10-1-58, MOSCOW, RUSSIA, 123557. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1668 (UK Statement of Reasons):Denis Valentinovich MANTUROV is an involved person within the meaning of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because: 1) he is the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade; and 2) he is responsible for, and has provided support for, policies and actions which destabilise Ukraine and undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. (Phone number):(1) 9562236 (2) 74955098211 (3) 5098211 (Email address):ELENA@VIPMASTER.RU Listed on: 30/11/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 30/11/2022 Last Updated: [30/11/2022] 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15645.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.