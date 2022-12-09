Financial Sanctions: Iran (Human Rights)

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 10 entries under the Iran (Human Rights) Sanctions Regime.

The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/134) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuse in Iran. The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iran Sanctions (Human Rights) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0472].

On 09 December 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

10 entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

AFSHARI, Iman

Name (non-Latin script): افشاری ایمان

Nationality: Iran Address: Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran, Shariati St. – corner of Moalem St, Tehran, Iran. Position: Presiding Judge of Branch 26 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IHR0118 (UK Statement of Reasons): Iman Afshari as the Presiding Judge of Branch 26 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran, namely being responsible for serious violations with respect to the right to a fair trial and the right to freedom of expression of political protestors. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15668.



AL-QASI MEHR, Ali

Name (non-Latin script): مهر القاصی علی

POB: Chegini, Lorestan Province, Iran a.k.a: (1) ALGHASIMEHR, Ali (2) ALGHASI-MEHR, Ali (3) ALGHASSIMEHR, Ali Nationality: Iran Address: Office of the Prosecutor, Imam Khomeini Judicial Complex, 15 Khordad St., corner of Davar St, Tehran, Iran Position: Prosecutor General of Tehran Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0123 (UK Statement of Reasons): Ali AL-QASI MEHR, in his previous roles as Public Prosecutor of the Revolutionary Court of Shiraz, and Chief Justice of Fars province is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran, including being involved in, responsible for, supporting and facilitating conduct that amounts to serious violations of the right to life, and the right not to be subjected to torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, including amputations. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15679.



AMOUZAD, Mohammad-Reza

Name (non-Latin script): عموزاد رضا محمد

POB: Iran Nationality: Iran Address: Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran, Shariati St. – corner of Moalem St, Tehran, Iran. Position: Presiding Judge of Branch 28 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IHR0119 (UK Statement of Reasons): Mohammad-Reza AMOUZAD is the presiding judge of branch 28 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran, namely being responsible for serious violations with respect to the right to a fair trial and the right to freedom of expression of political protestors. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15669.



AZIZI, Allah-Karam

Name (non-Latin script): عزیزی کرم هللا

POB: Iran Nationality: Iran Address: Rajai Shahr Prison, Moazzen Blvd, Gohardasht, Karaj City, Alborz Province, Iran. Position: Head/Warden of Rajaei Shahr Prison Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IHR0120 (UK Statement of Reasons): Allah-Karam Azizi is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is the head of Rajaei Shahr Prison in Iran. In this role he has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran, namely being responsible for and engaging in violations of the right of persons not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and presided over mistreatment and torture of prisoners including blocking access to medical treatment of detainees. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15671.



BABAEI, Hassan

Name (non-Latin script): بابایی حسن

a.k.a: (1) BABAEE, Hassan (2) BABAYI, Hassan Nationality: Iran Address: Organisation for the Registration of Deeds and Property, Sangelaj Neighbourhood, Imam Khomeini Square, Fayyazbakhsh Street, Northeast Side of Park Shahr, District 12, Tehran, Iran. Position: (1) Head of the Organisation for the Registration of Deeds and Property (2) Former Deputy Minister of Planning and Information Technology of the Judiciary of Tehran Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IHR0126 (UK Statement of Reasons): As a senior figure in the Iranian judiciary, Hassan Babaei is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran, namely being responsible for serious violations with respect to the right to a fair trial and the right of individuals not to be subject to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15684.



CHEHARMAHALI, Ali

Name (non-Latin script): چهارمحالی علی

a.k.a: CHAHARMAHALI, Ali Nationality: Iran Address: General Directorate of Alborz Prisons, Alvand Building, Below Mader Square, Karaj – Mehravila, Iran. Position: (1) Director General of Prisons for Alborz Province (2) Former Director of Greater Tehran Penitentiary Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0124 (UK Statement of Reasons): Ali Cheharmahali, is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because in his former positions as Director of Greater Tehran Penitentiary and Director of Evin Prison, he has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations including being involved in, responsible for, supporting and facilitating conduct that amounts to serious violations of the right not to be subjected to torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15682.



GHAZANFARABADI, Mousa

Name (non-Latin script): غضنفرآبادی موسی

DOB: --/--/1966. POB: Gonbaki, Kerman, Iran Nationality: Iran Address: Majles Shoraye Eslami, Legal Affairs Committee, 1 Baharestan Square, Tehran, Iran, 1157613411. Position: (1) Former Head of Tehran Revolutionary Court (2) Representative of Bam at the 11th Majlis and Head of the Judicial and Legal Commission Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IHR0128 (UK Statement of Reasons): GHAZANFARABADI as the former Head of the Revolutionary Court in Tehran is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran including being involved in, responsible for, supporting and facilitating conduct that amounts to serious violations of the right not to be subjected to torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15686.



MAZLOUM, Seyed Ali

Name (non-Latin script): مظلوم علی سید

POB: Iran Nationality: Iran Address: Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran, Shariati St. – corner of Moalem St, Tehran, Iran. Position: Presiding judge of Branch 29 of the Revolutionary Court in Tehran Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IHR0121 (UK Statement of Reasons):Seyed Ali Mazloum is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is the Presiding judge of Branch 29 of the Revolutionary Court in Tehran, Iran. In this role he has been involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation in Iran, namely being responsible for and supporting serious violations and in particular for violating the right to freedom of expression and the right to a fair trial. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15674.



MOHEBI, Mustafa

Name (non-Latin script): محبی مصطفی

a.k.a: MOHEBBI, Mostafa Nationality: Iran Position: Former Director of State Prison Organisation in Tehran Province (Also known as the Director General of State Prison Organisation in Tehran Province) Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): IHR0127 (UK Statement of Reasons):Mustafa MOHEBI, as Director of the Prisons Organisation in Tehran province from 2016-19, is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran including being involved in, responsible for, supporting and facilitating conduct that amounts to serious violations of the right to life, and the right not to be subjected to torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15685.



ZIYAYI, Gholamreza

Name (non-Latin script): ضیایی غالمرضا

a.k.a: (1) ZIAEI, Gholamreza (2) ZIAYI, Gholamreza Nationality: Iran Position: Former Director of Evin Prison Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0125 (UK Statement of Reasons):Gholamreza Ziyayi, in his former positions as Director of Evin Prison and Director of Raja’i Shahr prison is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran including being involved in, responsible for, supporting and facilitating conduct that amounts to serious violations of the right to life, and the right not to be subjected to torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15683.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Iran (Human Rights) and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.