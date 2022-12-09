Financial Sanctions: Global Human Rights

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 8 entries under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.

The Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/680) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for or involved in serious violations of human rights. The Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 [SI 2020/680] have effect in the Isle of Man by the Global Human Rights Sanctions (Isle of Man) Order [SI 2020/744].

On 09 December 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Yohaira Hernandez CHIRINO (Group ID: 15673)

Name (non-Latin script): Chirino Yohaira Hernández

DOB: 04/10/1974. POB: Matagalpa, Nicaragua Nationality: Nicaragua National Identification Number: 441 041074 0018L Address: Matagalpa, Nicaragua. Position: Deputy Mayor of the City of Matagalpa Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0087 (UK Statement of Reasons): Yohaira Hernandez CHIRINO is an involved person within the Global Human Rights (Sanctions) Regulations 2020 as CHIRINO promoted, and incited serious human rights violations committed against protestors in the form of torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment. Therefore, CHIRINO has been involved in an activity that violated the right not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. (Gender): Female Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15673.



Mian Abdul HAQ (Group ID: 15672)

Title: Mr POB: Pakistan a.k.a: (1) MITHOO, Mian (2) MITHU, Mian (3) MITTO, Mian (4) MITTU, Mian Nationality: Pakistan Address: Hafizabad Taluka Daharki, District Ghotki, Pakistan. Position: Cleric ('Pir') of Bharchundi Sharif Shrine Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):GHR0086 (UK Statement of Reasons): Mian Abdul HAQ is a cleric ('Pir') at Bharchundi Sharif Shrine. HAQ is an involved person under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 because he is or has been responsible for activity that abuses the right not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, through his role in the forced conversions and marriages of girls and women from religious minorities. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15672.



Kale KAYIHURA (Group ID: 15670)

Title: Mr DOB: 26/12/1955. POB: Kisoro District, Uganda Nationality: Uganda Passport Number: DA024329 Address: Muyenga, Uganda. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0085 (UK Statement of Reasons): Kale KAYIHURA was the Inspector General of the Ugandan Police Force between 2005 and 2018. KAYIHURA is an involved person under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 because he is or has been responsible for activity that violates the right to life and the right not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. (Email address):kayihurakale1@gmail.com (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15670.



Valentin Aleksandrovich OPARIN (Group ID: 15676)

Name (non-Latin script): Валентин Александрович Опарин

Nationality: Russia Address: MILITARY INVESTIGATION DEPARTMENT OF THE IC RUSSIA, , st. K. Marx, d. 62, Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine, 295006 Position: (1) Investigator (2) Deputy Head of the 534th Military Investigation Department of the Armed Forces of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):GHR0089 (UK Statement of Reasons): Valentin Aleksandrovich OPARIN is an involved person under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 because he was responsible for the investigation of conduct which if carried out by or on behalf of a State within the territory of that State, would amount to a serious violation by that State of an individual’s right not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and intentionally or recklessly failed to fulfil that responsibility in relation to allegations that Oleg Senstov and Oleksandr Kolchenko were subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment whilst in custody in 2014 and 2015 respectively. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15676.



Sadrach Zeledon ROCHA (Group ID: 15675)

Name (non-Latin script): Rocha Sadrach Zeledón

DOB: 08/02/1954. POB: Matagalpa, Nicaragua Nationality: Nicaragua National Identification Number: 4410802540002J Address: Matagalpa, Nicaragua. Position: (1) Departmental Political Secretary of the department of Matagalpa (2) Municipal Mayor of the city of Matagalpa Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):GHR0088 (UK Statement of Reasons): Sadrach Zeledón ROCHA is an involved person within the Global Human Rights (Sanctions) Regulations 2020 as ROCHA promoted, and incited serious human rights violations committed against protestors in the form of torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment. Therefore, ROCHA has been involved in an activity that violated the right not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15675.



Artur Rinatovich SHAMBAZOV (Group ID: 15680)

Name (non-Latin script): Артур Рінатович Шамбазов

Title: Captain DOB: 22/05/1985. a.k.a: (1) SHAMBAZOV, Artur, Rinatovich (non-Latin script: Артур Ринатович Шамбазов) (2) SHAMBAZOV, Artur, Rinatovych Nationality: Russia Address: (1) Evpatoria st, No.37, Mirnoye, Ukraine. (2) Mate Zalki st 7K, Apt. 93, Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine. Position: FSB Officer Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):GHR0091 (UK Statement of Reasons): There are reasonable grounds to suspect Artur Rinatovich SHAMBAZOV, is an involved person under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 because has been responsible for violations of the right not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, in his role in the torture of Ukrainian political prisoner Oleksandr Kostenko, whilst an FSB officer in 2014-2015. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15680.



Andrey Vyacheslavovich TISHENIN (Group ID: 15678)

Name (non-Latin script): Андрей Вячеславович Тишенин

DOB: 21/05/1981. POB: Ukraine a.k.a: (1) TISHENIN, Andrei, Vyacheslavovich (2) TISHENIN, Andrej, Vyacheslavovich (3) TISHENIN, Andrey, Vyacheslavovich (non-Latin script: Андрій В`ячеславович Тішенін) Nationality: Russia Address: 6 Power Engineers St, Apt 21, Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine. Position: (1) Major (until at least 2018) (2) Operational authorized officer of the 1st Directorate of the Service for the Protection of the Constitutional Order and Combating Terrorism of the Directorate of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation for the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0090 Former Senior Detective of the Ukrainian Security Service, Major. He worked with Shambazov (UK Statement of Reasons): Andrey Vyacheslavovich Tishenin, in his role as a Major in the Federal Security Service (FSB), is an involved person under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 because he has been responsible for activity which would amount to a serious violation of the right not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, in particular through his involvement in the torture of Oleksandr Kostenko following the Maidan protests in 2014. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15678.



Oleg Vladimirovich TKACHENKO (Group ID: 15681)

Name (non-Latin script): олег владимирович ткаченко DOB: 22/02/1964. Nationality: Russia Address: Prokuratura Rostovskoy Oblasti, Pereulok Khalturinskiy, Rostov-on-Don, Rostov Oblast, Russia, 344002. Position: Head of the Department for Public Prosecutors for the Rostov region Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0092 (UK Statement of Reasons): Oleg Tkachenko in his role as the Head of the Department for Public Prosecutors for the Rostov Region is an involved person under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 because he has been responsible for violations of the right not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment. There are reasonable grounds to suspect Tkachenko recklessly failed to use his powers to investigate or prosecute credible claims of torture. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15681.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Global Human Rights can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Global Human Rights and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.