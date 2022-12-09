Financial Sanctions: Global Anti-Corruption

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 5 entries under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regime.

The Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 (S.I. 2021/488) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for or involved in serious corruption. The Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 [SI 2021/488] have effect in the Isle of Man by the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions (Isle of Man) Order 2021 [SI 2021/526].

On 09 December 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Vladimir PLAHOTNIUC (Group ID: 15658)

DOB: 01/01/1966. POB: Calarasi, Moldova a.k.a: (1) NOVAK, Vladislav, Vladimirovich (2) ULINICI, Vlad Nationality: (1) Moldova (2) Romania (3) Russia Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GAC0030 (UK Statement of Reasons): Vladimir PLAHOTNIUC is an involved person under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 because he has been involved in serious corruption, namely engaging in serious corruption with respect to bribery of a foreign public official. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15658.



Milan Rajko RADOJCIC (Group ID: 15687)

Name (non-Latin script): Милан Радоичић

DOB: 21/02/1978. POB: Djakova (Djakovica), Kosovo a.k.a: (1) RADOICIC, Milan, Rajko (non-Latin script: Milan Rajko Radoičić) (2) RADOJICIC, Milan Nationality: Serbia National Identification Number: 1174669941 Address: Lola Ribar St 58/7, Mitrovica, Kosovo. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GAC0031 (UK Statement of Reasons): Milan Rajko RADOJCIC is an involved person under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 because, in his role as Vice-President of the Srpska Lista/Serb List party or otherwise, he has been involved in serious corruption because he (1) has been responsible for or engaged in serious corruption, namely the misappropriation of property (i.e. public infrastructure contracts) and (2) has profited financially or obtained any other benefit from the same. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15687.



Ilan SHOR (Group ID: 15661)

Name (non-Latin script): IIan Şor

DOB: 03/06/1987. POB: Tel Aviv, Israel Nationality: (1) Repubic of Moldova (2) Israel Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):GAC0029 (UK Statement of Reasons):Ilan SHOR is an involved person under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulation 2021 because he is and has been involved in serious corruption, namely being responsible for or engaging in serious corruption with respect to bribery of foreign public officials. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15661.



Slobodan TESIC (Group ID: 15660)

Name (non-Latin script): Slobodan Tešić

DOB: 21/12/1958. POB: Bosnia-Herzegovina a.k.a: (1) TESIC (non-Latin script: Тешић) (2) TEZIC, Slobodan Nationality: (1) Serbia (2) Bosnia-Herzegovina Passport Number: 004362756 Address: Koste Racina 5, Belgrade, Serbia, 11000. Position: Director of NOTA DOO KNJAŽEVAC Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GAC0028 (UK Statement of Reasons): Slobodan TESIC is an involved person under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 because TESIC intended to reward a foreign public official for improperly performing a public function. Specifically, TESIC did so by bribing Chief State Prosecutor, Barasin, and Minister of Defence, Cikotic. Therefore, TESIC is an involved person in serious corruption through the bribery of foreign public officials. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15660.



Zvonko VESELINOVIC (Group ID:15677)

Name (non-Latin script): звонко веселинович

DOB: 30/12/1980. POB: Dolane Village, Zvecan, Kosovo a.k.a: THE 'NEW ARKAN' Nationality: Kosovo Address: Kralj Peter St, Mitrovica, Kosovo. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GAC0032 (UK Statement of Reasons): Zvonko VESELINOVIC is an involved person under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 because he has engaged in and has profited financially from serious corruption, namely through benefiting from the misappropriation of property as his firms were improperly allocated contracts by public officials. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/12/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/12/2022 Last Updated: 09/12/2022 Group ID: 15677.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Global Anti-Corruption and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.