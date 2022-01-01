Manx Care urges people to ‘choose well’ when accessing healthcare services

From the start of next week, people living on the Isle of Man will begin to receive a brochure outlining all of the health and care options available to them locally.

The brochure, called ‘Signposting your health and care options on the Isle of Man’, has been designed by Manx Care to help residents choose well by understanding the full range of services that are available to support them, from self-care through to urgent and emergency care provided at the Emergency Department (A&E) at Noble’s Hospital using a green-amber-red traffic light system. It is a handy A5 sized document that can be easily stored in a kitchen drawer or on a family noticeboard for future reference. This will also assist members of the public who may not readily use social media, read local newspapers or listen to local radio.

The brochure - which is being delivered by Isle of Man Post Office during week commencing 12 December - covers:

Self-care

Ensuring you have a small stock of essential self-care items at home to self-treat, for example paracetamol and Ibuprofen, antiseptic cream, plasters and throat lozenges

Community Pharmacies

Minor Ailments Scheme (MAS)

Community-based care

Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) at Ramsey Cottage Hospital

GP surgeries

MEDS (Manx Emergency Doctor Service)

Community Dental Service

MECS (Minor Eye Conditions Service)

Mental Health Crisis Team

Immediate mental health counselling access for adults (QWELL) and young people (Kooth)

Urgent and Emergency Care

Emergency Department (A&E), Noble’s Hospital

Staff at Isle of Man Post Office will be working overtime to ensure the brochure is ready to be delivered from next week, and out of personal choice will be making a donation to the Isle of Man Foodbank in support of this.

The brochure is also available to download and refer to online on the Signposting and Manx Care websites. The information contained within it is also provided in a number of foreign languages (French, German, Polish, Italian and Spanish) for people who may need these options. This proved especially helpful during TT2022 for the many overseas visitors to the Island.

In addition, Manx Care is beginning a social media campaign to support the launch of its signposting brochure. A number of its clinicians, allied health professionals and Island GPs have recorded a series of short films designed to help people learn more about their services which will be posted on its social media channels (@ManxCare on Facebook and Twitter) across the coming weeks and months. Alongside this, a number of short films have been recorded specifically about the Christmas period by colleagues from Manx Care’s Integrated Mental Health Service, in conjunction with partners from the Isle of Man branch of the Samaritans and the Isle Listen charity. Although this is a happy time for many people, this can be an incredibly challenging time for others. The films provide advice and practical tips for people who may struggle with this time of year. These range from short films of around one minute in length to around four minutes, covering advice on how to cope with feeling socially overwhelmed and enjoying family activities.

