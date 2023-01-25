Biosphere lecture addresses businesses contribution to a sustainable future

The second UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Lecture, sponsored by Zurich in the Isle of Man, will hear from an industry expert in businesses becoming more sustainable.

Dr Roger Barker, the Institute of Directors’ London-based Director of Policy and Corporate Governance, will deliver the lecture, entitled ‘The role of business in delivering a sustainable future.’

The lecture will explore the part businesses of all types and sizes can play in a more sustainable Island and planet and cover the rapidly evolving role and requirements of Environmental and Social Governance (ESG).

It complements UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man’s local strategy, ‘Working Together for a Sustainable Future’, recent Sustainable Mann workshops for businesses and the associated online business toolkit.

Clare Barber MHK, Environment Minister and Vice-Chair of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, said:

‘Part of our Biosphere’s role is to encourage individuals and organisations to adopt more sustainable practices and help them to do so. ‘Businesses have a huge role to play in a more sustainable future but may lack the time to consider the changes they can effect, or be confused by conflicting advice. ‘The lecture is a great opportunity for businesses from all sectors to learn from a prestigious and knowledgeable global speaker and we hope many businesses will take time to come along and benefit from his expertise.’

The lecture, delivered with the IoD Isle of Man, takes place at the Manx Museum on Wednesday 25 January 2023, 7pm.

A drinks and canapés reception prior to the lecture at 6.15pm is sponsored by UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Award winner and Biosphere Partner Zurich in the Isle of Man and provides a networking opportunity.

Tickets, £5, can be purchased via Eventbrite.