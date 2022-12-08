Accessing the Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) this afternoon

As a result of the all-Island GP training session this afternoon (Thursday 08 December 2022), the Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) will be open from 1pm to provide GP support to those who need it.

MEDS is currently experiencing a 60% increase in demand, the majority of which is from parents who are worried about their child’s health following a recent outbreak of Scarlet Fever on the Island. This is a highly contagious but mostly mild bacterial infection that predominantly affects young children, and can be easily treated with antibiotics.

The MEDS team calls patients back in order of clinical priority, and typically aims to call patients back within around two hours. However, given that more of our Island population needs help, advice and treatment from MEDS at the moment, it could take between four to six hours for patients to receive a call back. This is longer to call you back than we would ordinarily like.

What can you do to help us?

If you do need to contact MEDS, please have the name, Date of Birth and address of the patient ready to give our Receptionist

Be prepared to be asked a few questions regarding yours or the patient’s symptoms

If you’re waiting for a call back, please try to avoid calling again to find out how long the clinician is going to be. However, if you or the patient you’ve called on behalf of experiences changing or deteriorating symptoms, please do call MEDS back to update the Receptionist

If you feel you have a life-threatening emergency or require urgent or emergency care, please call 999 and ask for the Ambulance Service. Alternatively, the Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital is fully staffed and able to provide support and treatment for a broad range of conditions including dislocations or breaks, sprains, minor head injuries where there has been no loss of consciousness, minor illnesses such as urine or water infections, ear, eye and throat infections, abdominal pain, abscesses and boils, muscular pain, headaches, rashes, cuts, burns, scalds and emergency contraception. It’s open until 8pm this evening, and the team can offer an X-Ray service until 5pm.

Please also consider seeking support from some of the other services provided by Manx Care or one of our contacted service providers this afternoon. Manx Care’s signposting of services information is available at www.gov.im/signposting, and can be accessed in foreign languages including French, German, Spanish, Italian and Polish.

The full list of services available to Manx residents this afternoon is as follows:

Self-care

Self-treatment at home with essential self-care items such as paracetamol and Ibuprofen, antiseptic cream, plasters and throat lozenges

Community Pharmacies

Minor Ailments Scheme (MAS) – operated through most Community Pharmacies

Community-based care

Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) at Ramsey Cottage Hospital

MEDS (Manx Emergency Doctor Service)

Community Dental Service

MECS (Minor Eye Conditions Service) – operated by Specsavers in Douglas

Mental Health Crisis Team

Immediate mental health counselling access for adults (QWELL) and young people (Kooth)

Urgent and Emergency Care