Diabetes Nursing service provision affected by limited staffing

The Diabetes Nursing Service is experiencing very limited staffing at this time, affecting some service provision.

No appointments are affected, but the staffing situation may impact patients telephoning the service.

Insulin pump users who need to contact the team and those with an urgent query are asked to call the Emergency Mobile number (+44 1624 456886) between 8am and 3:30pm, Monday to Friday.

The Diabetes Nursing Service is not an emergency service, therefore even when the team are operating at full capacity, anyone in an emergency or life-threatening situation should call 999 for assistance. Less urgent matters may be able to be dealt with by your GP or the Manx Emergency Doctors Service (MEDS).

Please be kind to the team – they are doing their best to accommodate all patients, and hope to return to normal service provision shortly.

Manx Care’s signposting brochure highlights the full range of health and care services available on the Island and the types of conditions that each service can support. Members of the public are being encouraged to choose wisely and access the service that is most appropriate for their needs.