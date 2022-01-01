Appointment of High Bailiff

James Brooks has been appointed as the new High Bailiff in the Isle of Man. The appointment follows the planned retirement of Her Worship Jayne Hughes who will have held the position for almost four years.

Mr Brooks has been appointed by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor and will act as senior judge of the Courts of Summary Jurisdiction and the Isle of Man’s senior Coroner of Inquests.

Mr Brooks, a graduate of Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London, was Head of Courts and Tribunals Service in the Falkland Islands from 2016 to 2019 and then Legal Officer within the Isle of Man courts from 2019, until his appointment as Deputy High Bailiff in 2021.

Mr Brooks brings a wealth of experience to the role and has an excellent working knowledge of the courts of the Isle of Man.

He commented:

“I was delighted to receive the news of my appointment and I look forward to continuing to undertake the interesting and very varied work that is dealt with by the summary courts.”

The official swearing in of Mr Brooks will take place following the formal retirement of Her Worship Jayne Hughes in April 2023.

Recruitment for the position of Deputy High Bailiff will commence shortly.