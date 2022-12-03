Choosing the right healthcare option for you this weekend

Members of the public who require healthcare support across the weekend are being asked to only use the Emergency Department (A&E) at Noble’s Hospital if they need to, and instead choose one of the other options available to them across the Island.

Noble’s Hospital is currently operating at OPEL 4 status, meaning the facility is operating under extreme pressure. A clearly defined plan has been activated to manage this and ensure patient safety is maintained at all times. Part of that plan includes asking members of the public to ‘choose well’ when it comes to them seeking heath and care support, and choosing to attend the healthcare setting which is most appropriate for their clinical needs.

Anyone who requires urgent or emergency treatment at the Emergency Department across the weekend will receive this, and should continue to seek treatment there as needed. They will be treated in order of clinical priority.

The Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) at Ramsey Cottage Hospital is able to offer an X-Ray service between 9am and 5pm today and tomorrow (Saturday 03 and Sunday 04 December), and members of the public should attend the MIU if they require an X-Ray or suspect they have an injury which will require an X-Ray. The MIU is able to treat a complex range of conditions including dislocations or breaks, sprains, minor head injuries where there has been no loss of consciousness, minor illnesses such as urine or water infections, ear, eye and throat infections, abdominal pain, abscesses and boils, muscular pain, headaches, rashes, cuts, burns, scalds and emergency contraception. The facility is open from 8am to 8pm every day.

Other options available to members of the public across the weekend are:

The Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) - a GP service which operates out of hours when the Island’s GP surgeries are closed (01624 650355)

Community Pharmacies rota

The Community Dental Service for patients who have a dental emergency but don’t have their own dentist (+44 1624 642785)

Self-care (self treatment at home)

Manx Care’s signposting brochure contains the full range of options available to members of the public, and is available in multiple languages.

Oliver Radford, Manx Care’s Operations Director, commented: