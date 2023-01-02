Walk In Sessions for Autumn Booster Vaccination

The Covid-19 Vaccination Team will be offering walk in sessions at The Chester Street Vaccination Hub, throughout December. There will also be two sessions at Noble’s Hospital, Ward 12 on Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 December, between 10am -3pm*.

Date Time Venue Type Monday 05 December 9:30am-4pm Chester Street Walk In Autumn Booster and 1st Booster for over 18’s Tuesday 06 December 9:30am-4pm Chester Street Walk In Autumn Booster and 1st Booster for over 18’s Wednesday 07 December 9:30am-1:30pm Chester Street Walk In Autumn Booster and 1st Booster for over 18’s Thursday 08 December 9:30am-4pm Chester Street Walk In Autumn Booster and 1st Booster for over 18’s Friday 09 December 9:30am-4pm Chester Street Walk In Autumn Booster and 1st Booster for over 18’s Monday 12 December 9:30am-4pm Chester Street Walk In Autumn Booster and 1st Booster for over 18’s Tuesday 13 December 9:30am-2pm Chester Street Walk In Autumn Booster and 1st Booster for over 18’s Wednesday 14 December 9:30am-2pm Chester Street Walk In Autumn Booster and 1st Booster for over 18’s Thursday 15 December 9:30am-4pm Chester Street Walk In Autumn Booster and 1st Booster for over 18’s Friday 16 December 9:30am-4pm Chester Street Walk In Autumn Booster and 1st Booster for over 18’s Monday 19 December 9:30am-4pm Chester Street Walk In Autumn Booster and 1st Booster for over 18’s Tuesday 20 December 9:30am-4pm Chester Street Walk In Autumn Booster and 1st Booster for over 18’s Wednesday 21 December 10am-3pm Nobles Hospital Ward 12 Walk In Autumn Booster and 1st Booster for over 18’s Thursday 22 December 10am-3pm Nobles Hospital Ward 12 Walk In Autumn Booster and 1st Booster for over 18’s

Anyone who is eligible is welcome to attend a walk in session.

You are eligible for this vaccine if you are:

Over 50 (you must be over age 18 to receive this vaccine)

Pregnant

At higher risk due to a health condition

Immunosuppressed

A frontline health and social care worker

A carer

Over 18 and requiring a Booster dose

The Chester Street Vaccination Hub and 111 Call Centre will be closed on the following days:

Friday 23 December

Wednesday 28 December

Thursday 29 December

Friday 30 December

Monday 02 January 2023

*The Covid-19 Vaccination team will not be administering vaccines on individual wards. Instead, people should go to Ward 12 themselves to receive their booster dose. Anyone who is eligible can attend the walk in session, including Manx Care colleagues, patients and visitors to the hospital.