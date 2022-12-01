Limited Receptionist cover this week at Hailwood GP surgery

As a result of staff sickness, Hailwood GP surgery in Douglas will have limited Receptionist cover this week (from 01 December 2022).

This will particularly impact patients calling the surgery between 8am and 9:30am, although it may take longer than usual for calls to be answered across the day. Patients are being asked to consider the time they try to call the surgery, and try later in the day for routine matters. Alternatively patients can contact the surgery via email for non-urgent matters, and send repeat prescription requests via Patient Access if they have set this up.

People requiring urgent appointments should contact the surgery as planned. Anyone in an emergency or life-threatening situation, for example suffering from chest pains, should call 999 for assistance.

Please be kind to the Receptionist team at Hailwood GP surgery – they are doing their best to accommodate all patients at the moment.

Manx Care’s signposting brochure highlights the full range of health and care services available on the Island and the types of conditions that each service can support. Members of the public are being encouraged to choose wisely and access the service that is most appropriate for their needs.