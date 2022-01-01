Applications reopened for Manx Home Energy Audits through the Green Living Grant Scheme

Applications for Manx Home Energy Audits, offered as part of the Green Living Grant Scheme, have reopened following changes to the Scheme approved by Tynwald at the November sitting. The changes will enable applicants to the Scheme to complete a wider range of home improvement measures.

The changes enable applicants to access more flexible grant support for both the energy efficiency measures recommended on their Manx Home Energy Audit report, as well as energy efficiency measures listed in the Scheme Guidance, even if they do not appear on the initial audit report.

Applications for the Green Living Grant element of the Scheme remain open, and there is no need for existing applicants to reapply. All existing and new applicants to the Scheme are able to benefit from the greater flexibility.

Lawrie Hooper MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented:

‘Applications for Manx Home Energy Audits were suspended in September of this year to allow for a period of review following feedback from applicants, Government Departments and industry which indicated that applicants needed more flexibility within the Scheme to implement a wider range of energy saving measures in light of increasing cost of living pressures. ‘The temporary suspension allowed us to bring a set of changes to Tynwald in November, which we hope will better reflect the current needs of the community and will further accelerate and support home owners’ investment in energy efficiency and energy cost saving measures. ‘The Department is continuing to work closely with DEFA, the Climate Change Transformation Board and other Departments to bring forward policies and initiatives which directly support individuals who are affected by cost of living pressures.’

Applications for the Manx Home Energy Audit element of the Scheme will reopen on Thursday 1 December at 12pm and new applications can be made online.