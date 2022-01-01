Tributes paid to Major Charles Wilson

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK has led tributes from the Government following the death of Major Charles Wilson.

The Chief Minister said:

'A man of integrity and principle, Major Wilson was a highly respected figure in our community and beyond. Charles enriched Island life and touched so many through his work and the causes he championed. 'Selfless and driven, Charles was proud to call the Isle of Man his home. The Island has lost a true gentlemen in every sense of the word. Our thoughts are with Charles’s wife Ann and his family at this difficult time.'

Following a career in the British Army, Major Wilson held a number of charitable and civic roles. Major Wilson was an honorary colonel of the Isle of Man Army Cadet Force. He also chaired the Isle of Man branch of the Royal British Legion, playing a leading role in the annual Poppy Appeal which has seen the Island win the Poppy Appeal trophy on 42 occasions.

No stranger to public service, Major Wilson served as Chair of the Island’s Armed Forces Day Committee between November 2017 and February 2021 and he was a member of the Public Services Commission between 2007 and 2021.

Minister Kate Lord-Brennan MHK, Chair of the Public Services Commission, said:

'Highly regarded, Major Wilson was renowned for his energy and passion. He was a man of action who got things done. Charles was thoroughly committed to the Isle of Man and an inspiration to many. Our Island has lost someone very special indeed.'

Diane Kelsey MLC, the Isle of Man’s Armed Forces Champion, said:

'Charles was a true champion of the armed forces community on the Island and will be sorely missed by everyone.'

In recognition of his service to the Isle of Man, armed forces personnel, veterans, and military charities, Major Wilson was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at last year’s Isle of Man Newspapers’ Awards for Excellence.