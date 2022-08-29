Southlands Summer Fayre

A Manx charity (The Resident Comfort Fund) is hosting a Summer Fayre on the upcoming bank holiday, Monday 29 August 2022, to benefit the residents of Southlands in Port Erin, and is encouraging people to go along and show their support.

Southlands was opened by HRH Queen Elizabeth II on Tynwald Day in 2003, and is a residential care home operated by Manx Care that provides support to vulnerable older people. Proceeds from the event will be donated to The Resident Comfort Fund, which is used to provide additional treats for residents such as days out, parties, Christmas presents and fun entertainment. The charity will donate all proceeds raised on Monday to this fund.

Southlands plays a key role in the provision of care to individuals and their families living across the south of the Island. The facility has 48 en-suite bedrooms spread over four units that offer long-term and short-term care. The short-term provision is often used to give people caring for loved ones some respite, with the team working closely with their colleagues within the Southern Wellbeing Partnership to help meet the needs of local residents. Within the building there are also two dementia care and support units where people with a diagnosis of dementia can be looked after safely. In addition, there is a Day Centre for people to attend to enjoy meaningful activities with a group of their peers, and a community garden which is supported by a number of dedicated volunteers. The development of this is an ongoing project which will hopefully open to the public next year. Over the coming months, the Southlands team are hoping to develop a small café area which can be used by people living there, their friends and families, and the wider community. There are also plans for a Christmas Grotto.

Southlands provides placements for students from Castle Rushen High School who are sitting their Diploma in Health and Social Care. Colleagues also work closely with Third Sector partners, including the Southern Befrienders who facilitate visits from Sixth Form students, and regular visits from the children of Rushen Primary School. Although these activities have been on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s hoped they will begin again later this year.

In addition, it has excellent links with the local Commissioners who recently applied for planning permission on its behalf (in association with Port Erin Beach Huts) for two beach huts to be relocated from the town’s beach over the winter months so residents can enjoy these throughout the winter months.

Rebecca Dooley, Manager of Southlands, commented:

'Fundraising has been extremely limited since the Covid-19 pandemic began and this year’s Summer Fayre is the first opportunity we’ve had to boost the Resident Comfort Fund for a couple of years, so understandably our colleagues are keen to make it a success not only for visitors, but for our residents too. This is a great opportunity to get involved in supporting the local community and our residents as all of the money raised on Monday will be used to enhance the quality of life of people who live here.'

The Southlands Summer Fayre takes place between 1:30pm and 4:30pm on Monday 29 August. Entry is free and everyone is welcome to attend, to enjoy a range of activities including cake sales, face painting and tombola. Donations are always welcome at the facility, especially of plants and tools to maintain the garden, as well as volunteer hours to support gardening or other activities. Anyone interested in donating their time or skills can get in touch with the Southlands team by calling +44 1624 831831.