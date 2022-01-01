Majority of students secure university places following exam results

The majority of the Island’s students who applied for a university course this year received the exam results they needed to secure a place at a university of their choice.

It follows last week’s exam results for level 3 qualifications which include A levels and BTECs.

Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, Julie Edge MHK, congratulated students on their results:

'This is a strong set of results for our students with positive outcomes. They can be rightly proud and it is important that we celebrate their achievement. 'Students sitting exams this year have seen significant disruption to their studies throughout the pandemic. These results are a testament to their resilience and determination, as well as that of our Island’s dedicated teachers. 'I wish those leaving secondary school all the very best for their future whichever path they have chosen. Well done, class of 2022!'

Due to the pandemic, this summer is the first time since 2019 that a full set of external examinations has been run in Isle of Man schools.

During the pandemic students were unable to sit exams and were instead graded by teachers based on their work. To provide a fair transition, the English exam board regulator, Ofqual, took the decision that this summer’s A level and other level 3 qualification grade boundaries would be set at a level between those of 2019 and 2021.

Each year, 18 and 19 year old school leavers are supported to help them take positive next steps into higher education, training or employment at the end of their studies.

Some students who were planning to travel off Island to university in the autumn have deferred for a year to gain some relevant employment experience before taking up their degree studies next year. Others with strong level 3 results have opted for local employment opportunities that include training and progress onto degree equivalent professional qualifications. This includes professions such as banking, accountancy, computer programming, insurance and engineering.

For those still deciding on their next steps, additional drop in sessions with careers advisers are taking place across the Island for those leaving education, providing information on employment and training options.