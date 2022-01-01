Statement: July Inflation Report – Sea Travel Figures

The Cabinet Office confirms that sea travel figures provided in the July 2022 Inflation Report are correct and have been calculated in line with established methodology.

The introduction to the report clearly highlights that the unusual figure is due to the data being collected during a high demand period. Recognising this, the report also states what inflation would be without transport fees.

The July inflation figure has been calculated in the same way as in previous reports, dating back to 2018. It uses a methodology that was devised in consultation with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, with data provided by them.

A government spokesperson said: