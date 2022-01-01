Isle of Man OFT warns of safety issue on some gas cookers

A safety warning has been issued to consumers who have recently bought a gas cooker or stove made by Glen Dimplex Home Appliances (GDHA) Limited.

The Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading is amplifying the message issued by the Office for Product Safety & Standards (OPSS) last week, which affects the manufacturer’s Belling, Stoves and New World gas range cookers (110, 100 AND 90 models).

The safety message warns consumers that the grill on certain models should not be used with the door closed, as it can cause extremely dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and pose a significant health risk to uses.

The manufacturer will also write to owners to advise them to use their grills safely.

