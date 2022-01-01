Appointment of Her Majesty’s Attorney General

Her Majesty The Queen has approved the appointment of Mr Walter Wannenburgh as the Attorney General in the Isle of Man.

Mr Wannenburgh said:

‘I am honoured to be appointed by Her Majesty to the position of Her Majesty’s Attorney General in the Isle of Man. I am very much looking forward to embracing the demands of this challenging role which enables me to continue serving the island. ‘As Solicitor General I had the privilege of working closely with the late John Quinn QC whose industry and experience have laid great foundation for the further development of Chambers in its support for the administration of justice and government more generally. I am delighted to have this opportunity to lead the dedicated and professional group of colleagues I work with in Chambers.’

The Attorney General will be required to act as the legal adviser to the Lieutenant Governor, Council of Ministers, Government Departments and Statutory Boards. Her Majesty’s Attorney General is required to offer guidance on matters of law and issues relating to the Isle of Man's domestic and external interests and attends sittings of Tynwald and the Legislative Council.

As Her Majesty’s Solicitor General Mr Wannenburgh worked closely with Her Majesty’s Attorney General, Mr John Quinn QC. Following the death of the Mr Quinn earlier this year, Mr Wannenburgh was required to fulfil the role of Her Majesty’s Acting Attorney General while a robust recruitment and vetting process was undertaken.

Mr Wannenburgh will be officially sworn in to the role later this year by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, at a ceremony to be held at Government House.