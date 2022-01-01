Isle of Man retailers support anti-littering message

Retailers in the Isle of Man are reminding customers not to litter our UNESCO Biosphere using messages on till receipts.

Robinson’s Prospect Terrace, Douglas, shop and its Floristry Centre in Cooil Road, Braddan, and Manx Wildlife Trust’s gift shop in Peel have added messages advising customers that the Island has UNESCO designation and urging them to dispose of receipts carefully. It is hoped other retailers will follow suit.

It’s an initiative of The Rubbish Group, led by UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, which brings together those charged with, and those who volunteer to, reduce littering.

Clare Barber MHK, Vice-Chair of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, said:

‘Our Biosphere team noticed that a proportion of litter in towns and villages with shops is till receipts that have been accidentally dropped or deliberately discarded. ‘Most shops now ask customers whether they want a receipt and many customers turn them down but there are occasions when people need a receipt and these messages remind us of our responsibility to keep our Biosphere tidy by disposing of them in a responsible way.’

Graham Makepeace-Warne, Engagement Manager with Manx Wildlife Trust, said:

‘MWT is proud to support UNESCO Biosphere IoM and raise awareness of this issue. We don’t always need a till receipt but, when we do, it’s important that we dispose of them properly and recycle them when finished with. ‘We are pleased to be adding this messaging to our receipts at our Peel gift shop and hope that other retailers will follow suit.’

Dave Clarke, of Robinson’s, said:

‘Robinsons was keen to get involved as we had previously identified this issue of littering of unwanted till receipts. We now also ask our customers at the checkout if they would require a printed receipt rather than printing automatically.’

To get involved in the initiative, email Biosphere@gov.im

The Rubbish Group plans other initiatives.