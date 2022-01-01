Hundreds of students to receive A Level and BTEC grades

Around 600 students will pick up their A Level and BTEC results at secondary schools and University College Isle of Man (UCM) on Thursday.

This year’s results reflect a significant commitment to learning by the Island’s young people through what has been a disrupted period in education due to the pandemic.

It will be the first time that a full set of external examinations has been run in Isle of Man schools, as well as the UK, since 2019.

Early indications show that two thirds of students receiving Level 3 qualifications plan to progress into higher education at UCM or take up a university place off Island and a quarter are expected to move straight into the Island’s workforce.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘The class of 2022 should be immensely proud of their resilience and their many achievements. ‘It has been a challenging time for young people who have had to overcome so much adversity and whichever path they choose I wish them every success. I would like to thank all our wonderful teachers, lecturers and support staff for their hard work.’

Staff will be on hand in schools and at UCM on results day to help and support their students and a range of regional drop-in sessions will be available throughout the summer holidays to help school leavers plan their next steps into education, training or employment.