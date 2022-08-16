Government making good progress on further cost of living support

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK has said that good progress is being made on a package of measures to provide additional support to people and the economy in the face of growing cost of living pressures.

Last week Government announced a further £2.8 million in support for those most at risk of cost of living pressures which came in addition to £6.3 million in support announced earlier in the year.

Commenting following a meeting of the Council of Ministers and discussions with Tynwald members earlier today, the Chief Minister said:

“I want to reassure the public and the business community that Government is aware of the anxiety many are experiencing over the rising cost of living, especially concerns around energy price increases due this winter. “Government is making good progress on finalising a package of measures to support our people through the winter months and into 2023. There is however more work to be done. The Council of Ministers will meet again on Monday 22 August and I hope to announce our winter support package on Thursday 25 August.”

The Chief Minister continued: