Countryside wildfire warning due to tinder dry conditions

People are asked not to light fires or barbeques in the countryside as the dry conditions have increased the risk they pose to people and wildlife.

The recent hot spell has left ground vegetation and the peat soil below, tinder dry, meaning a small fire could quickly spread and get out of control.

The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service has already tackled two wildfires on farm land near Port Soderick this week, which took around 70,000 litres of water to get under control.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘We still want people to enjoy our wonderful Biosphere in this glorious weather, but please be mindful that a wildfire could cause havoc and have disastrous consequences.’ ‘Our message is simple, please avoid lighting barbeques, fires, or discarding cigarettes near combustible vegetation as it could endanger lives and destroy property, habitat and crops.’

‘Peat fires are also problematic as they are very hard to extinguish and could release thousands, if not, millions of tonnes of valuable stored carbon back into the atmosphere.’

The controlled burning of vegetation by land managers is forbidden at this time of year so anyone who sees a fire should call 999 immediately.

People are also encouraged to download the What3Words app, which is free, and can help pin point the exact location to help the emergency services.

Temperatures are expected to continue to rise throughout week.