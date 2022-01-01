Additional £2.8 million targets those most at risk of cost of living pressures

Further payments totalling £2.8 million are to be made this autumn to cushion those most vulnerable to the rising cost of living.

Around 3,500 households will benefit from an Energy Support Payment in October, which comes in addition to the payment already made in April this year. Those who currently receive income support, income based jobseekers allowance or employed person’s allowance (EPA), who are responsible for housing costs will receive £300. The cost of this will be around £1 million.

The 6,000 families who receive Child Benefit will be automatically issued with an additional Family Support Payment during November of up to £300 for those with one child and with increased payments for larger families. The cost of this will be around £1.8 million.

The payments increase the Government’s cost of living support package to £9.1 million so far this year. The Chief Minister has announced that the Council of Ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday to determine what broader support can be offered to other groups of people and businesses affected by these unprecedented inflationary pressures. A meeting of all Tynwald Members will follow to consider options.

