Results Days 2022: Students to receive grades based on exams for first time since 2019

Around 1,400 students in the Isle of Man will receive their grades this month for a range of courses including A Levels, GCSEs and BTecs.

They will be the first cohort to be awarded grades based on end-of-year exams since the start of the pandemic.

The disruption faced my pupils during this challenging time will be acknowledged by the awarding bodies for all level 1, 2 and 3 qualifications when setting grade boundaries.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture said:

‘Our young people have shown remarkable resilience and flexibility but for many this will be their first results based on end of year examinations. ‘I would like to wish everyone the best of luck and remind them that no matter how they do that support is available to provide continuity, awareness of opportunity and support positive progression with their future steps and wellbeing.’

When are results days?

Thursday 18 August

A-level, BTEC Level 3 and other Level 3 qualifications

Thursday 25 August

IGCSE, GCSE and other Level 1 & 2 Qualifications

(BTec and other technical and vocational qualifications)

Some results are also available to students via secure logins prior to the main results days.

Students are expected to collect their grades in person at the school where they studied and staff will be on hand to offer support on their next steps. Details of additional help is also available on the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s Signposts Website

Students will receive further details in the coming days as schools and University College Isle of Man (UCM) update their websites and social media.

Anyone who can’t attend on the day to collect their results should contact their school in advance to find out how they can make an alternative arrangement.