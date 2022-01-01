People urged to learn ‘flight rights’ due to airport disruption

People planning to travel off the Isle of Man by plane this summer are being urged to know their ‘flight rights’ and have insurance due to ongoing disruption at some UK airports.

The advice from the Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading (OFT) follows the continued flight delays and cancellations, which are still affecting travellers across the UK and further afield.

The OFT encourages travellers to check the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) website before booking tickets, so they know exactly what they are entitled to if they run into difficulty.

Anyone who is still unclear after looking at the CAA website can contact the OFT for advice by calling +44 1624 686500 or emailing iomfairtrading@gov.im.

Consumers are also encouraged to have adequate travel insurance in place in case their holiday plans or work trip is affected.

John Wannenburgh MHK, Chairman of the OFT said: