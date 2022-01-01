Friends and Family Test rolled out across Manx Care services

Manx Care is committed to gathering feedback from Patients, Clients, Service Users, Carers, Families and everyone who comes into contact with our services.

We are using a very short survey which is quick and simple for people to use and it can be accessed using a mobile telephone.

You can complete the survey using a QR code, which will be available on posters displayed throughout Manx Care settings, as well as leaflets, paper versions, and via a link on the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) webpage.

When should I fill in the survey?

Friends and Family testing is a great way for us to listen to your feedback and most importantly make changes to improve our services and the way we provide care.

Do I have to respond?

Your answers are completely voluntary and anonymous, and will not be traced back to you.

A family member, carer or friend is welcome to complete the survey on your behalf if you are unable to do so.

Karen Maddox, Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service Lead, said: