Government will deliver targeted support following a further rise in energy prices

Work is taking place to target financial support at those most in need following today’s announcement by Manx Gas that tariffs will rise further from Thursday 1 September 2022.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘We are facing severe energy pricing fluctuations and this most recent rise in gas prices will undoubtedly lead to concern among many in our community. The Isle of Man Government is taking this situation extremely seriously and is acutely aware of the looming challenges facing families and businesses this winter. ‘I wish to reassure people that work is taking place to understand how support can be targeted to best protect the community through this period of significant economic turbulence.’

Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said: