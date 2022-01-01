Landlords encouraged to offer housing for key workers

Landlords are encouraged to come forward and consider offering accommodation for public sector key workers.

The call for properties comes from the Housing and Communities Board who are aiming to make more rental properties available for key workers wanting to relocate to the Isle of Man but are having difficulty due to lack of available housing.

Any landlord who wishes to offer their rental properties is asked to express their interest using the new form. Information collated will be used to identify a list of suitable accommodation for key workers, who will then be encouraged to contact the landlord to discuss potential tenancy.

Infrastructure Minister and Chair of Housing and Communities Board, Chris Thomas MHK said:

‘We’re aware that key workers, including teachers and health professionals, are struggling to find suitable properties due to the shortage of rental accommodation available. Therefore, the Board is putting out a call for landlords to come forward and consider offering their accommodation to help our key workers.’

He continued:

‘This is only the first step in our response to key worker housing. For instance, Manx Development Corporation is progressing plans to develop the former Nurses’ Home for key workers. Tackling key workers housing is an important element of responding to our housing crisis.’

Further information on the scheme is available on the Housing and Communities Board page.