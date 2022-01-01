Appointment of Judge of Appeal

His Honour Judge Anthony Cross QC has been appointed as the new Judge of Appeal in the Isle of Man.

HHJ Cross QC succeeds Jeremy Storey QC who has held the position of Judge of Appeal for the past five years.

His Honour Judge Cross QC has been appointed by Her Majesty The Queen and will act as a Judge of the High Court, presiding over the Appeal Division. Judge Cross QC sat as an Acting Deemster for several years before his appointment as a Circuit Judge in 2016.

Judge Cross QC, was appointed as a QC in 2006. He began his judicial career in 2002 when he was appointed a Recorder. In 2016 he was made a Circuit Judge and appointed to the Crown Court at Manchester where he will continue to sit until he begins his service on the Island.

HHJ Cross QC commented:

‘I am honoured and privileged to have been appointed as the Island’s Judge of Appeal. My wife and I are delighted that we have the opportunity of moving to the Island and taking advantage of all that the Isle of Man has to offer.’

Judge Cross QC has been appointed as Judge of Appeal in the Isle of Man for five years.

The official swearing in will take place on 10 October 2022.