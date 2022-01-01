Manx Care celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

It’s World Breastfeeding Week, and we’re celebrating the many ways in which the Isle of Man supports women who are breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding has many health benefits for both mothers and babies - that’s why it’s important we ensure parents are getting the support they need to be able to breastfeed their babies.

The Isle of Man Infant Feeding Team offers advice and support to parents both pre- and post-birth. The team offers:

facilitation of Breastfeeding Buddies (a mums’ support/advice group)





provision of individual support to women who are experiencing challenges with their feeding journey





management of antenatal groups and parent education sessions





support with safe bottle feeding





support with weaning

The Isle of Man Infant Feeding Team has also recently been accredited Stage 1 Baby-Friendly by UNICEF. UNICEF’s Baby Friendly accreditation is based on a set of evidence-based standards for maternity, health visiting, neonatal and children’s centre services. Meeting these standards means that services help parents to feed their baby in ways that will support optimum health and development.

To celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, Breastfeeding Buddies is holding a mini party on Wednesday 3 August. Everyone is welcome: parents, babies, older siblings, friends old and new – please do come along for a cake and a chat. The get-together will take place at Vagabonds Rugby Club on 3 August from 10am – 12 noon.

We will also be posting breastfeeding information, as well as experiences of women on the Island, on our social platforms.

Happy World Breastfeeding Week!