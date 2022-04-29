Sanctions: Russia

The Treasury advises that the Russia Sanctions (Application) (No.7) Regulations 2022 [SD 2022/0168] came into operation on 29 April 2022, which apply the provisions of the following United Kingdom statutory instrument relating to Russia financial and trade sanctions to the Island

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No. 9) Regulations 2022

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (of UK Parliament) (the “Russia Regulations”) were applied to the Island, and currently have effect in the Island, by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0504]. The Russia Regulations were amended in the United Kingdom in response to Russian actions in Ukraine. The Isle of Man has adopted these measures to ensure that sanctions against Russia in the Island are aligned with the United Kingdom.

These Regulations provide for a number of restrictions in the form of trade in services sanctions. It introduces requirements that:

Social media services, including video sharing platforms, must take reasonable steps to prevent content that is generated directly on the service, or uploaded to or shared on the service, by a designated person being encountered by a user of the service in the Isle of Man.

Internet access services, including fixed and wireless broadband providers, must take reasonable steps to prevent users of the service in the Isle of Man from accessing websites provided by a designated person. This will likely take the form of URL blocking.

Application stores, including those on smartphones, must take reasonable steps to prevent users of the application store in the Isle of Man from downloading or otherwise accessing an application provided by a designated person.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.