Rise in mileage allowance to protect against inflation

Tynwald Members will be asked to approve an uplift in the amount public sector workers can claim for mileage allowances at next month’s sitting.

The Payment of Members’ Expenses (Travelling Allowances) Order 2022 is intended to protect workers from inflationary pressure and the rising cost of fuel, and reflects the 14.9% increase in CPI since the last Order was made in 2014.

Treasury Minister David Ashford MHK said:

‘The Isle of Man Government relies on many of its workers to use their own vehicles and claim mileage allowances in the normal delivery of services across our community. ‘More than two thirds of the £1.8m total claimed over the past three years has been allocated to staff across the Department of Health and Social Care and Manx Care, and includes community nurses, care workers and others who provide essential services to the vulnerable every day of the year. ‘If approved, this measure will represent an interim measure to provide immediate protection from inflation pending a further review of fuel prices.’

Proposed changes, pence per mile:

First 6,000 miles – 6,000+ miles Off-Island Motor vehicle Current: 50 Proposed: 57 Current: 34 Proposed: 39 Current: 34 Proposed: 39 Motor cycle Current: 26 Proposed: 30 Current: 17 Proposed: 20 Current: 17 Proposed: 20

While Tynwald Members are entitled to claim mileage expenses, none have done so for on-Island travel since 2013. Off-Island expenses are compiled under a different format, but records show no mileage claims have been made during the past three financial years.