Coronavirus support scheme payments to be published on May 3

The Isle of Man Government will publish details of payments made under the various Coronavirus support schemes on Tuesday 3 May.
This will include details of all applicants who received financial assistance under the following schemes:
- Coronavirus Business Support Scheme
- Business Premises Support Scheme
- Hospitality Transition Support Scheme
- Winter Disruption Scheme
- December Disruption scheme
- Coronavirus Recovery Scheme
- Strategic Capacity Scheme
- Salary Support Scheme
The intention to publish this data was announced on Friday 1 April, and all applicants have been notified by email.