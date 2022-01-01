Covid-19 Coronavirus

Coronavirus support scheme payments to be published on May 3

The Isle of Man Government will publish details of payments made under the various Coronavirus support schemes on Tuesday 3 May.

This will include details of all applicants who received financial assistance under the following schemes:

  • Coronavirus Business Support Scheme
  • Business Premises Support Scheme
  • Hospitality Transition Support Scheme
  • Winter Disruption Scheme
  • December Disruption scheme
  • Coronavirus Recovery Scheme
  • Strategic Capacity Scheme
  • Salary Support Scheme

The intention to publish this data was announced on Friday 1 April, and all applicants have been notified by email.

