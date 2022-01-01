Consultation to help create National Autism Strategy

A new consultation has opened and aims to collect the views and experiences of residents with Autism Spectrum Conditions. It will be used to help the Department of Health and Social Care create a National Autism Strategy for the Island.

The purpose of the consultation is to gather the views, experiences, needs and priorities of as many voices as possible – to create an accurate picture of the current services and support available, and identify areas which need changing.

This information will be used to help the Department of Health and Social care establish a National Autism Strategy; to outline the pathways to getting a diagnosis, accessing services like occupational health, medical care, sport and leisure, respite or education.

The Department would like to invite views directly from residents (diagnosed and undiagnosed) on the autism spectrum (including Asperger’s) as well as their friends, family, carers or professionals providing support services for those on the autism spectrum.

Minister for Health and Social Care, Lawrie Hooper MHK, said;

‘The creation of a National Autism Strategy will allow us to ensure our services are provided fairly, effectively, and where they will do the most good. By engaging directly with the community at this early stage we hope the gather as much information as we can about their experiences and needs so that we can provide the right guidance to make our buildings, services and information more autism friendly. Consistent, effective, integrated, and financially sustainable support to meet the needs of our island’s autistic population.’

The consultation will be open for 6 weeks, until 10 June, during which time there will be a series of drop-in sessions where an officer will be on hand to support people to respond to the consultation if they require assistance or would like to discuss the questions beforehand.

More information about the drop-in sessions can be found on the dedicated National Autism Strategy webpage. The sessions below will be supported by partner organisations as well as Officers from the Department, to ensure support and guidance can be given for a range of needs. These sessions are free, but it is advised to book a slot.

Tuesday 3 May, 10am – 12pm at Nunnery Howe, Old Castletown Road, Douglas

Paper copies of the consultation will be available at the welcome centre and from all drop-in locations, or if you would like to receive a copy via email or post please email your request to amy.monroe2@gov.im

Views and experiences can be submitted online before the consultation closes on 10 June.