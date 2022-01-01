Business Isle of Man recruits for Non-Executive Chair

The Isle of Man Department for Enterprise are recruiting for a Non-Executive Chair to lead the Business Isle of Man Board.

The Department has launched recruitment to fill the leadership position and replace Stephen Bradley MBE, who is stepping down as Non-Executive Chair at the end of his four year term.

The successful candidate will be appointed for a minimum term of two years, with the possibility of a two year extension.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Enterprise, explained:

‘As Stephen moves on to different ventures, he leaves behind a strong legacy for his successor and I thank him personally for his commitment and dedication, going above and beyond throughout his tenure. ‘The Business Isle of Man Executive Agency is now at the end of its first four year cycle which feels like an opportune time to review the leadership and board structure. In addition, with the newly published draft Department Plan providing clear direction for the year ahead, the Agency is in a great place to drive forward key initiatives which support the development of the Island’s economy.’

Applicants should have a keen interest and passion for the Business Agency’s remit and should indicate in their applications that they have senior management and board experience, a track record of achievement as a strategic leader, plus the ability to form and lead a cohesive and focused board.

The role has a minimum time commitment of 48 days a year, with remuneration of £15,000 per annum.

If you are interested in applying for Chair of Business Isle of Man, please visit the Jobtrain website for more information.