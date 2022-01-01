Department for Enterprise Recruiting for New Chief Executive Officer

The Department for Enterprise is today commencing recruitment for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following confirmation that current CEO, Mark Lewin, will be returning to Cabinet Office as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented:

‘The Department has achieved a great deal over the last few years under Mark’s astute leadership and his remarkable dedication, fostering a public/private partnership approach to economic development in the Island. ‘While we will be very sorry to lose Mark, with the newly published draft Department Plan providing clear direction for the year ahead, we are in a great place to drive forward key initiatives and support the Island Plan. The Department for Enterprise has a very important remit and I am looking forward to finding a credible business leader to support the next stage of the journey. Diverse backgrounds are important but the right candidate must also be able to demonstrate strategic leadership and an acute understanding of our Island and our economy. ‘The Department in its own right is a large operation with over 180 staff full time working in support of all areas of the economy, raising over £27m each year and investing that directly back into our Island’s economy, working hand in hand with individual businesses as well as across the whole of Government and our broader business community in support of ongoing economic prosperity. ‘The Island has a fantastic pedigree of businesses and successful business leaders and I very much look forward to finding someone who can help take the organisation forward on the next part of its journey.’

Mark Lewin joined the Department for Enterprise in December 2016 and was integral in the restructuring of the Department and the development of the four Executive Agencies. Since summer 2021 Mark has been undertaking the dual role of CEO to the Department for Enterprise and COO at Cabinet Office, and will now be taking up the latter full time. Mark will remain in both roles until the new candidate is in place.

Applications for CEO of the Department for Enterprise can be submitted here.

More information, including the Department’s 2022/23 Plan, can be found online at www.gov.im/dfe and any individuals who are interested in the role and would like to discuss this opportunity can contact Mark Lewin at mark.lewin@gov.im in the first instance for a confidential discussion.