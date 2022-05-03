Closure of Old Nurses Home car park

Manx Care is re-designating the visitor car parking surrounding the Community Health Centre on Westmoreland Road in Douglas. This means that people using the Community Health Centre or Kensington Group Practice may need to change where they would typically park.

Manx Development Corporation will begin redevelopment work on the Old Nurses Home on Westmoreland Road in Douglas on Tuesday 03 May 2022, which means that the visitor car park beside the Old Nurses Home will close this Friday (29 April 2022). Visitors to both the Kensington Group Practice and the clinics held at the Community Health Centre will be able to use the car parking area to the immediate front of the Community Health Centre for up to two hours. The designated disabled parking there will remain unchanged and available for use. Parking will also be available on Westmoreland Road and the surrounding streets which are two-hour disc zones patrolled by local parking wardens.

The car park closure will remain in place for at least two years.