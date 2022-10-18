Changes ahead for Employed Persons’ Allowance

Changes to rules around Employed Persons Allowance (EPA) will come into effect from 18 October 2022, with support now available for anyone who will be affected.

The changes involve an increase in the minimum number of hours that some individuals and couples must work in order to qualify for EPA.

To qualify for EPA from 18 October 2022:

Lone parents whose youngest or only child is aged 13 or over must work at least 24 hours a week (currently 16 hours)





Couples whose youngest or only child is aged 6 or over must work at least 48 hours a week (currently 30 hours), but they will be able to make up these hours in whatever combination they choose. For example, one partner could work 40 hours a week while the other partner works 8 hours a week, or they could both work 24 hours a week





Couples whose youngest or only child is aged under 6 must work at least 35 hours a week (currently 30 hours), but they will be able to make up these hours in whatever combination they choose, like the example above

The changes were approved by Tynwald in May 2019 and were due to come into effect in June 2020, but have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With Tynwald approval the changes were delayed firstly to April 2021 and then to April 2022, and late last year it was agreed the changes would be applied in October 2022.

There will be exceptions to the new minimum work requirements set out above where, for example, an adult or child in the family is sick, disabled, is at least six months pregnant or is receiving a bereavement support payment.

The Social Security division of the Treasury is inviting customers who require more information regarding how these changes may affect them to contact the EPA team as soon as possible on + 44 1624 685092 or email EPA@gov.im

The Job Centre offers assistance with preparing for interviews, searching for jobs, writing a CV, and updating training and skills. Anyone who would like help or advice should contact officers on +44 1624 687014 or email jobcentre@gov.im