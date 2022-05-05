Tax return deadline approaching for employers and contractors

The 5 May 2022 deadline for submitting employer’s and contractor’s tax returns is now just over two weeks away.

If the Income Tax Division has not received the tax returns for the year ended 5 April 2022 by 5 May 2022, a £250 penalty will be charged. Employers and contractors may also be liable to a penalty charge of £50 per day for each day that the return continues to remain outstanding, commencing from the day after that on which the £250 penalty is charged.

Even if the penalties are paid, the tax returns must still be submitted and the employer or contractor may be prosecuted for failing to do so.

Sign up for online services and save time

Employers with fewer than five employees, who are not currently registered for online services, are reminded that they too can submit their tax return online. Anyone who is interested in doing so can register through Online Services.

If you have any concerns or questions regarding signing up to Online Services you can contact the Income Tax office in the following ways:

Phone the Customer Service Team on +44 1624 685400

Visit or write to the Customer Service Team on 2nd floor, Government Office, Buck’s Road, Douglas. Office opening hours are Monday to Friday 9am - 4pm.