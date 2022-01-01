Glencrutchery pool reopened to disability groups

A specialist pool, which caters for people with disabilities on the Isle of Man, will reopen on 28 April after a project to update the facility was completed.

The hydrotherapy pool on Glencrutchery Road in Douglas is shallower than a normal swimming pool and kept warmer to allow those exercising to stay in longer.

The Department of Education, Sport and Culture run facility has been closed since March 2020, after water quality issues were raised.

During subsequent investigations, a number of other issues were found with the pool’s pipework, tank and boiler room, which all needed significant work to address.

This was problematic due to the complications of sourcing the specialist contractors and materials during the pandemic.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for DESC: said:

‘The Glencrutchery pool is a specialist provision which allows people with disabilities to exercise in a controlled and safe environment. ‘Whilst the extended closure has been unfortunate it has been needed to address a number of issues.’

The pool will be available to the schools’ specialist provision centres and disability user groups, but will not available to the general public.